New poster with the cast of the film • On your screen

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, will be this summer’s film. There is no doubt. Universal Pictures will take care of that. Today, to surprise us all and shake up the holy week, the studio has released a new poster showing its main cast, from Bryce Dallas Howard to Laura Dern. The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era!

Although the general plot remains a mystery despite the small advances that have come to us these days, from the new dinosaur to BioSyn, what we can know is that it will leave us completely in love and paralyzed. It is the final conclusion of what started with Jurassic Park.

The cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, along with DeWanda Wise (Nora Darling), Mamoudou Athie (file 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD), Scott Haze (Minari, history of my family) and Campbell-Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro). And old acquaintances like BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters on June 9, 2022.