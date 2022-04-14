Network criticism rains down on Will Smith’s complicated wife

The strong statements of Jada Pinkett Smith ignited the controversy. Will, when are you going to realize it’s not there? Social media asks.

Or Jada Pinkett love to Will Smith in a very particular way or her husband is indifferent to her, that is the mystery.

East famous marriage of Hollywood, which It’s been a good 25 years Together, they go through waves of controversy and media exposure.

The strongest was Jada’s very public infidelity with the rapper August Alsina and his televised confession, before the devastated look of Smith.

But moving on from those ‘painful bits’, we take a look on the networks, where Jada has become the ‘Darth Vader’ of the relationship, which was already declared as ‘open’ in 2014. Namely: ‘each one, each one’.

Already in 2022, after Will Smith’s outburst at the Oscar gala, Jada withdrew her support and shot him with a: “Will exaggerated everything.”

This after the actor was sentenced to 10 years of exile by the Hollywood Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock, who made a joke about Jada’s bald head.

And that’s not all, a controversial and devastating statement from Jada, a real missile dating from 2018, has been reactivated: “I never wanted to marry Will. They forced me and it was horrible.”

That being the case, this couple is a Titanic in the sea of ​​heartbreak:

I’m just going to say that Jada Pinkett Smith is a horrible wife, and it’s amazing that Chris Rock himself has helped Will more than she has. Divorce but for yesterday. pic.twitter.com/390qVl8HIp – 🅼🄰🅁🄸🄰🄽🄾 Vladilena simp (@kendallGBarran1) April 9, 2022

And women, like Barbiana, comment on how they should separate their body from feminism when it comes to commenting on Jada Pinkett-Smith, who incidentally took Will’s last name (Smith).

feminism leaving my body when I have to comment on jada pinkett smith pic.twitter.com/Jz2wQVvXtV – barbiana🇬🇶💋 (@olgazepam) April 13, 2022

With an angular face and stern look, Jada is not very dear to be said on social networks. Men and women have cataloged it as a ruthless who subjects his consort to every possible humiliation.

@willsmith Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith ♬ I would rather have Billy Rae Cyrus mullet – Legoshi’s facial expressions

Of course, it is essential to review that of ‘loving without conditions and giving everything’, as he reminds us A certain Amparo:

From people like Jada one learns this: pic.twitter.com/nTs1082sx0 – A certain Amparo (@LaArrebato) April 13, 2022

Body language also speaks for itself in relationships, as Toñazo points out:

At left is Will’s first wife, Sheree Zampino. On the right is Will’s second and current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Both images are from the same night, after winning the Oscar for best actor. Let’s do a little analysis of non-verbal communication. pic.twitter.com/uqY7QrTv9m — ☆Toñazo!! \●/ (@castonio) April 13, 2022

Finally, the advisory networks tell Will that he may need to review his marital future. Will be?