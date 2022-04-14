Netflix: 5 unmissable movies if you liked “Justicieros”

“Justicemen” It is a Danish film that was released in 2020, but on the date of its release it did not perform well in theaters, so since it recently arrived on the streaming service, the reception by the public was totally different, since it has become one of the most viewed on Netflix. The synopsis of this film directed by Anders Thomas Jensen indicates: “The military man Markus must return home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident.

“Justicemen” gives us the perfect dose of drama, action and comedy thanks to a masterful script by Anders Thomas Jensen who knows how to balance tones, build extremely endearing characters and create plots that can be reflected in a sublime way thanks to a sensational cast led by Mikkelsen.

After this new success of the streaming platform, today in The popular We will recommend some movies that have the same plot and that can catch you from the beginning of the film.

don’t look up

The film starring meryl streep brings together great stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grandeamong others, in a black comedy that will make us think about the days we have left on planet Earth and if they really matter.

fruits of the wind

“Fruits of the Wind” revolves around a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s vacation home to steal money and valuables. However, as soon as he thinks of leaving the house, the billionaire CEO and his wife arrive at the vacation home for a getaway.

White Tiger

“White Tiger” tells the story of Balram Halwai (Adarsh ​​Gourav), and his rise to chauffeur for millionaire Ashok (Raj Yadav) and his partner Pinky (Priyanka Chopra). And he does it with a tone full of irony and black humor that suits the film perfectly.

Despite powerful supporting roles, Gourav carries the full weight of the film on his back, making a frankly flawless yet unique debut as a leading man.

Furious

The film begins with Dzika, a police officer whose objective is to capture a gang called “Furious”, which organizes street fights, and for this she turned to Dawid, a doctor who is the brother of the organization’s leader and the agent’s former love.

Hail

The film revolves around Miguel Flores (Francella), a famous meteorologist who after several years had the opportunity to get a television spot. In his debut, Miguel predicts that for that night there will be excellent weather in Buenos Aires, which is why the viewers believe him since he is backed by years of experience.