Netflix: 3 unmissable movies to not get bored at Easter

April continues to leave us new titles every day in the Netflix streaming platform. On the other hand this Holy Week We will have the novelties from classics to Mexican projects that are very well received by the public.

So that you don’t waste time trying to choose one of the movies, we leave you three new movies that you can see from April 14 to 17.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

Big Little Life (Downsizing)

2017 | Duration: 135 minutes | United States | 54 percent of Google users liked this movie |

Downsizing. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? Humanity a small solution to overpopulation: a technology capable of miniaturizing a man from 1.80 meters to 12 cm. Paul is a man who thinks he would have a much better life if he shrinks and here his world changes forever.

Distribution: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Udo Kier, Neil Patrick Harris, Laura Dern, Margo Martindale, Kerri Kenney, Maribeth Monroe, Niecy Nash, and Donna Lynne Champlin. Also available in Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Private Life

2018 | Duration: 127 minutes | United States | Rated 6.5 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

PrivateLife. Photo: Special.

What is the tape about? A writer named Rachel and her husband Richard have been trying to start a family for some time in an exasperating process of false hopes and disappointments. The couple has already tried multiple fertility therapies, however, their relationship begins to reach the limit.

Distribution: Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon, Siobhan Fallon, Emily Robinson, Desmin Borges, Tracee Chimo, Amy Russ, Jessica VanOss, Marmee Regine Cosico, Samantha Buck, and Alyssa Cheatham

Unicorn Store

2017 | Duration: 91 minutes | United States | Rated 6.5 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Unicorn Store. Photo: Special.

What is the tape about? A woman named Kit receives a mysterious invitation that could make her childhood dreams come true. The film is directed by and stars Brie Larson.

Distribution: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Martha MacIsaac, Karan Soni, Hamish Linklater, Mary Holland, Emily Robinson, Mamoudou Athie, Deb Hiett, Chris Witaske, and Cody Sullivan,

