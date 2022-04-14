NASA scientists detect “the largest comet ever seen”

  BBC News World

Three images of parts of Comet Berardinelli-Bernstein

image source, NASA, ESA, Man-To Hui (University of Macau)

Caption,

The image on the left shows the comet on January 8, 2022. The image on the right shows the “comma,” an envelope around a comet’s nucleus.

A comet with a nucleus 50 times larger than normal is heading close to Earth at 35,000 kilometers per hour.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope has determined that the comet’s icy nucleus has a mass of around 500 billion tonnes and is 137 km across, larger than the US state of Rhode Island.

But do not worry. The closest it will get is 1.6 billion kilometers from the Sun, and that won’t be until 2031.

It was first seen in 2010, but only now has Hubble been able to confirm its existence.

