movies and series to watch this weekend

the two popes

image.png

The 2019 film explores the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI and his successor, Pope Francis, two of the most powerful leaders of the Catholic Church, dealing with their own pasts and the demands of the modern world to move the institution forward. It is directed by Fernando Meirelles and stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. Available on Netflix.

The resurrection of Christ

image.png

In Jerusalem, the young and ambitious Roman centurion Clavius ​​receives, from Pontius Pilate, prefect of Judea, the mission to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the body of Jesus, a Nazarene preacher crucified three days ago, and the growing rumors about his resurrection. This 2016 film is directed by Kevin Reynolds and stars Joseph Fiennes, Tom Felton and Cliff Curtis. Available on Netflix.

noah

image.png

In a world plagued by human sin, Noah, a peaceful man who only wants to live in peace with his family, receives a divine mission: to build an Ark to save the world from the imminent flood. Every night he has a recurring nightmare in which he can see the catastrophe caused by that deluge, but then the dream ends with the reappearance of life on Earth. Directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson and Anthony Hopkins. Available on Netflix.

The Messiah

image.png

Based on the Best Seller by Anne Rice, it tells the story of Jesus Christ at the age of 7, when he and his family leave Egypt to return to Nazareth. Told from his perspective as a child, the story follows a little Jesus as he grows up and discovers his destiny as the son of God. Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, it stars Adam Greaves-Neal, Sean Bean and David Bradley. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

image.png

It tells the story of Moses, a man of extraordinary courage who defied Pharaoh Ramses and freed 600,000 slaves, who staged an epic and dangerous escape through Egypt in search of the Promised Land. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Paul, Ben Kingsley, Ben Mendelsohn, Sigourney Weaver and John Turturro. Available on Disney+.

The Passion

image.png

It is the beginning of Easter Week. In the coming days, thousands of pilgrims will arrive in Jerusalem to celebrate the most important holiday in their religious calendar. For the Roman administration, led by Pontius Pilate, it is the most difficult time of the year. For High Priest Caiaphas and the temple priests the workload will be heavy and the pressure to maintain civil order will be intense. Then news arrives that Jesus the Galilean is approaching the city on the back of a donkey and will enter Jerusalem through the East Gate of the city, thus fulfilling two of the most powerful prophecies that announce the coming of the Messiah, the one that many believe that will lead military victory or bring spiritual salvation. 4-episode miniseries directed by Michael Offer and starring Joseph Mawle, James Nesbitt and Paul Nicholls. Available on HBO Max.

Hands

The hands (1).jpg

The priest Mario Pantaleo discovers that he has a certain power to diagnose and cure diseases through the laying on of hands. But the police and the ecclesiastical hierarchy will turn against him. Directed by Alejandro Doria, it stars Jorge Marrale, Graciela Borges and Belén Blanco. Available on Amazon Prime Video.