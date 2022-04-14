Minecraft: When Elden Ring becomes the luxury guest in the cubic game

Minecraft players have talent and they show it to us once again! After several mods that caught our attention like the DOOM mod in which the story is fully playable, or which focused on the Harry Potter universe, it’s up to FromSoftware to take advantage of its notoriety in Minecraft.

If we already had a map inspired by the first area of ​​Elden Ring, this time a player has gone much further creating a mod to be able to make or remake the history of the title. Radagon of the Golden Order and the Beast of Elden better watch out!

Playable Elden Ring in Minecraft

you have completed Elden Ring, you’re at level 700 and want a bit of novelty and fresh air. No problem, this mod could fix all your problems and please you. the youtuber AsianHalfSquat actually had the bright idea combine several mods in order to get the perfect mod to find this very special environment that Elden Ring encloses.

If we find the bosses there, the youtuber has made sure to be able to arm himself as in the game, but also to find those medieval and fanciful settings that make the charm of FromSoftware’s title.

For this, nothing less than 40 mods with among others Epic Fight or Mowzie’s Mobs to modify the combat system. Yeah, bosses shouldn’t be too easy to kill! As for the aesthetic aspect, the latter has opted for a well-known resource pack How is it conquer . The latter is widely used in medieval-type servers.

The good news for you, and us too, is that this special Elden Ring mod is playable and available to everyone for free. Unlike most mods, this one cannot be found on PlanetMinecraft but on Curseforge. In order to take advantage of the latter, all you have to do is download Shattered Ring and re-kill the bosses.