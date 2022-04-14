Mike Tyson’s controversial opinion on Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock and his unusual advice

Mike Tysonformer world heavyweight boxing champion, gave his verdict on the scandalous situation that took place at the gala of the last Oscar awards between the actor Will Smith and the presenter Chris Rockwhen the latter made reference to his wife’s baldness, Jada Pinkett Smithcaused by a disorder called alopeciaand the protagonist of I’m legend He went up on stage and slapped him. On his latest episode of his podcast hotboxingthe athlete analyzed together with Ric Flairan American former professional wrestler nucleated in WWE, the reaction of the winner of the statuette for the movie he starred in with serene Y venus williams. He not only questioned the veracity of the action, but also He assured that the punishment should have been even greater.

The one who advanced on the subject, and then gave the driver the opportunity to give his point of view, was flair. “I didn’t think it was real. I can speak for myself, and I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for Mike. If I don’t like a comment, for whatever reason, that someone said about my wife, I’d punch them, not slap them.”, Said the exluchador.

On this theory, the former boxer endorsed his guest’s comments and completed: “If Ric says it’s fake then it’s fake. I also would have given him more than one punch.” And he added: “When you’re mad at someone, you punch them.not a slap.”

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

In that same line, Tysonwho now devotes his time to his business life, was astute in giving advice to Smith Y recommended that you consume your new product: chewable cannabis gummies, called Mike Bites, in the shape of an ear, which refer to the wound he left his opponent in his mythical fight with Evander Holyfield 1997, where in an action outside the regulations he bit that part of the body and tore out a piece of cartilage.

But Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock seems to have generated a cascade effect, since in recent days it has been replicated in the field of sports. In tennis, it happened in a junior tournament in the country of Ghana, where the French Michael Kuamenot happy with the attitude of his colleague Raphael Nii Ankrahhit him a fist bump. While last Sunday, in Moto3the category with the smallest displacement in motorcycling, the pilot Jaume Masia attacked Andrea Migno after an accident that left them out of the race at the circuit of Termas de Río Hondo racetracklocated in Santiago del Estero.