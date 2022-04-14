Meryl Streep thinks her ‘cleavage’ in her ‘padded bra’ helped her win an Oscar-nominated role

Meryl Streep is an Oscar-winning actress for the tremendous way she translates a character from the page to the big screen. However, she had to overcome superficial judgments about her appearance at some stages of her career. As a result, Ella Streep feels like she got one of her Oscar-nominated roles thanks to buying a “padded bra” and having more cleavage.

Meryl Streep wasn’t often thought to be ‘pretty enough’ for movie roles

erin carlson Queen Mary explores the different stages throughout the actor’s career. Streep didn’t necessarily have the easiest time getting to the top. The book explains how he lacked the sex appeal of actors like Jessica Lange. Streep admired her fellow actor, but she also envied the fact that she brought something the casting directors didn’t think Streep could offer.

