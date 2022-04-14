Meryl Streep thinks her ‘cleavage’ in her ‘padded bra’ helped her win an Oscar-nominated role

Meryl Streep is an Oscar-winning actress for the tremendous way she translates a character from the page to the big screen. However, she had to overcome superficial judgments about her appearance at some stages of her career. As a result, Ella Streep feels like she got one of her Oscar-nominated roles thanks to buying a “padded bra” and having more cleavage.

Meryl Streep wasn’t often thought to be ‘pretty enough’ for movie roles

erin carlson Queen Mary explores the different stages throughout the actor’s career. Streep didn’t necessarily have the easiest time getting to the top. The book explains how he lacked the sex appeal of actors like Jessica Lange. Streep admired her fellow actor, but she also envied the fact that she brought something the casting directors didn’t think Streep could offer.

Moviegoers asked why they were attracted to the actor and thought, “She is so down to earth. but she is not It’s not pretty.” However, she used this to her advantage, as she avoided being pigeonholed into just one type of role. She became a chameleon, taking on various roles that earned her Oscar attention.

“I wasted so many years thinking I wasn’t pretty enough and why didn’t I have Jessica Lange’s body or someone else’s legs?” Streep recalled. “What a waste of time.”

Meryl Streep thinks buying a ‘padded bra’ helped her land her Oscar-nominated role in ‘Out of Africa’

Director Sydney Pollack was looking to cast the lead role of Karen in out of africa. Streep’s agent, Sam Cohn, suggested the film to her, but the director was not interested in the actor. However, Streep continued to encourage his interest in the role, so Pollack agreed to meet with the actor.

According Queen Mary, the Oscar-nominated director didn’t think Streep was “sexy” enough for the role. As a result, Streep came up with a plan.

“I went out and bought a padded bra, one of those awful ruffled low-cut tops for our first meeting, and I got the part,” Streep said. “Now, I’m sure it was because of my Danish accent and my intelligence and my ability to play a writer. But it probably also had something to do with the cleavage.”

‘Out of Africa’ director Sydney Pollack responded to the ‘padded bra’ situation

However, Pollack did not necessarily agree with Streep’s account of the story.

“She tells the story that she wore this push-up bra, and that’s why I hired her,” Pollack said. “You have to trust; It wasn’t the push-up bra.”

Pollack explained that once she looked Streep in the face, she realized why the Oscar winner is so talented. He forgot about her previous roles, like Sophie in Sofia’s Choice and Joan in Kramer vs. Kramer. Pollack simply saw Streep, but also saw how she could be a perfect fit for the lead role of out of africa.

The film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Streep would eventually receive an Oscar nomination for her role in out of africa. However, she lost out to Geraldine Page’s performance in The Journey to Abundance.

