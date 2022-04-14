Megan Fox Melania Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are often the picture of happiness in public credit:Bang Showbiz

Since they stopped hiding their romantic relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have become famous for the displays of affection that they dedicate to each other in public and that, in their case, are not limited to kisses or hugs. One of their favorite caresses is to suck on the other’s tongue or caress it with their own, as they did in front of the whole world at last year’s Billboard Music Awards gala.

However, it seems that the actress has decided to put the passion they feel for each other under control. Either that, or last Sunday she wasn’t in the mood for a show of affection when they attended the Daily Front Row Awards.

In a video that has spread like wildfire on social networks, Megan can be seen ignoring her fiancé while waiting for his turn to pose for the photographers and even avoiding him when he tried to kiss her neck. Basically, she gave him the same cold and distant treatment that former US President Donald Trump often received when he tried to shake hands with his wife Melania in public.

When it was time to get in front of the cameras, Megan quickly regained her smile, but it seems that she preferred that Machine Gun Kelly not accompany her because they each posed separately.