Megan Fox confesses that she suffers from body dysmorphia

The film industry is full of great personalities that shine, and one of them is Megan fox, one of the most acclaimed actresses for her beauty and great physical condition. However, this has come to create problems for herself, as she has confessed in an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine, where she has surprised by revealing the complexes you have about your body.

“You can look at someone and think: ‘That person is beautiful, their life must be very simple’. And most of them don’t feel what they think of them“, The American actress has begun by pointing out.

Later, Fox wanted to be honest about the great problem that she has suffered for a long time because of her insecurities, which has made her try to maintain her figure at all costs: “Yes, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of very deep insecurities“. A disorder consisting of unusual preoccupation with some defect, real or imagined.

Beyond talking about her problem, the actress did not want to delve further into the subject and has not revealed whether it has caused problems in his professional projects.

Megan Fox’s mental health problems

This is not the first time that Megan Fox has spoken out about the problems of mental health that he suffers, because in 2019 he confessed in an interview to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ how he had been affected by feeling sexualized by the media and the film industry for years.

“I think I had a psychological breakdown where I didn’t want to do anything. I didn’t want them to see meI didn’t want to have to have my picture taken, walk a red carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public because of the fear or belief that they would make fun of me“, he pointed out then.