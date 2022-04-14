“Medical attention to the body, soul and spirit”, the discipline of Dr. Edna Mora

This concept is increasingly included in care processes in cancer centers.

Dr. Edna Mora, Surgeon Oncologist and Researcher at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Listening to a doctor talk about spirituality is not common, but the Dr. Edna Mora, Surgeon Oncologist and Researcher at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico (CCCUPR), has shared with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health a discipline that goes beyond religions, known as Spiritual Oncology.

The specialist clarified that it is not about religions, but about something universal that unites the soul with the body, since the human being is body, soul and spirit, and that the concept arose when she understood that there was something missing when attending to the patient, because in his opinion, spiritual oncology refers to that part in which “the being goes beyond the body and the soul. It is that part that we cannot observe, but that is extremely important in all matters of life, spiritual oncology is based on seeking that the patient can attend to spiritual matters within their diagnosis and treatment process”.

Even, as reported by the outstanding oncologist in the scientific investigation of triple negative cancer in Puerto Rico, the American Society of Clinical Oncology has recognized this concept by developing guides to guide specialists and that they in turn can share it with primary care physicians, nurses and patients.

“Many people use the term heal and heal as the same thing and in reality, they are quite different. When we know about Spiritual Oncology, we see healing as that process where the body that has had an illness, for whatever reason, is exposed to treatments where the illness goes away and that is healing, but that is not healing, no it is equivalent to healing, because there are patients who are not cured, that their disease does not go away, and that disease has been a process for them to heal, because healing is spiritual”, he added.

Last stages of life: diagnosis and care

“In my personal character, I understand that Spiritual Oncology should be attended in all phases of diagnosis and treatment of the patient, because spirituality affects how we see all things, how we feel them and how we react to them? So a patient who comes to have a biopsy or surgery also has an advantage if, within his holistic treatment, he includes his spirituality, ”said Dr. Mora.

The specialist indicated that it is important to address spirituality within oncology, and for this reason, over time, more professionals have integrated this type of care into clinical patient care, integrating, for example, words of encouragement.

A process that challenges everyone: doctors, nurses and patients

In her story, Dr. Mora emphasizes that healing is that exploration of that energy, that support, that vision, of what the human being is, “which is not the body nor is it the soul, but we know that it exists , because in our mind, we have it ingrained, but we do not exercise it”.

Therefore, he emphasized that many patients may not be cured, but heal from a spiritual point of view, both with himself and with his family and environment.

“Usually, we see spirituality more expressed in situations where the person is dying, where a relative is dying, or has died, or a friend; because we portray ourselves in that situation, that is, we see that we need to develop that spirituality, because when we know it we see things in a different way”, said the specialist.

Dr. Mora, with a calm voice, stressed that she does not know spirituality at its best, but she is in a constant learning process, because she has witnessed how patients feel more supported.

In her work, the specialist explained that other aspects are incorporated where other skills are stimulated so that the patient sees the situation from another point of view.

“This is both for the patient and for the family members, and I think that they can deal with the situation more calmly, with more knowledge, be more open to alternatives and make better decisions, and that eventually we do not have to worry about which one is going to be the best. be the final result because we are already on that path that is the disease in that case, because it gives us the opportunity to develop it and to share Spiritual Oncology”, he concluded.