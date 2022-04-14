Maverick, actors say Tom Cruise was demanding

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that a new movie from top gun is about to hit theaters, and it is that after 36 years Standbyfinally it will be released Top Gun: Maverickthe new movie Tom Cruisewhere he returns to pilot fighter planes and play Peter Mitchellwho was the platonic love of an entire generation.

This, without a doubt, has been news that has caught the attention not only of the press, but of the audience in general, since it will undoubtedly be a true cinematographic spectacle, especially because, according to its actors, practically all the scenes are they have been shot with practical effects to give it greater realism on movie screens.

So, how can you imagine, preparing this type of filming can be quite an adventure, especially if we take into account that the actors had to work hard and follow the demanding rhythm set by Tom Cruiseand that’s why they went to a training camp where they prepared for the film.

Since according to what the actor has revealed Miles Tellerthe demands of Tom Cruiseconstantly pushed them to their limits:

“He put us through… I’ll call it a ‘Tom Cruise boot camp.’ We were getting in killer shape. And also for the stunts and stuff that Tom does in the movies, it’s usually a very specific type of training. You don’t just go to the gym and lift some weights. We did flight training for three months before we started filming… We were put to the test.”

That’s right, the actors flew real planes, and it was just like Miles Tellerwho has already commented on other occasions on everything they did for the preparation of Top Gun: Maverick by requirements of Tom Cruisethey had to increase the tolerance to the G-force and they practiced with different types of airplanes and they flew F-18 real, so it seems that they went through much more than usual on a recording set, since that type of training is much more similar to what soldiers in the American army experience.