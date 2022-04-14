Marcelo Michel Leaño stops being coach of Chivas

Chivas reported that Marcelo Leaño is no longer the team’s coach, after the defeat at home against Monterrey

After the defeat of Chivas this Wednesday night against Rayados, the directive of the Guadalajara announced that the technical director Marcelo Michel firewood he was removed from office.

The hobby of Guadalajara He constantly asked for the departure of the strategist after his bad step in the current championship, the same one in which they have accumulated three wins, five draws and the same number of defeats that have them out of playoff positions in the Closure 2022.

During his time as technical director of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leano He directed a total of 22 games, of which he recorded five wins, nine draws and eight losses, generating a 36% effectiveness rate with the rojiblanco team thanks to his 22 points out of a possible 66.

The ‘Pearl of the West’ club first broadcast a broadcast through its Youtube and later they released the official statement with the decision reached by the directive headed by Ricardo Peláez. In the same way, it was announced that Ricardo Cadena, current Tapatío strategist in the Expansion League, will assume the position of the first team of Chivas interim.

The Sacred Flock is currently in the fourteenth position of the Closure 2022 with 14 points in 13 commitments and add four consecutive games without victory.

Marcelo Michel Leano took over as interim coach of the Guadalajara for the Opening Tournament 2021, on September 19, however, after a victory, three draws and three losses, through a video on social networks, the sports director Ricardo Peláez announced the continuity of the young Mexican strategist facing the following campaign (Closure 2022).

In his first tournament, firewood qualified the rojiblanco team for the 2021 Opening Tournament playoff, however, it was eliminated by Puebla in a penalty shootout, after equalizing in regular time.

The matches that lie ahead Chivas in the semester they are against Cruz Azul next Saturday, Xolos, Pumas and they close the tournament against Necaxa.