Lyrics and translation When You’re Gone by Shawn Mendes

“When You’re Gone”the new single from Shawn Mendes. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“When You’re Gone” follows the single “It’ll be okay” released in 2021, and is the first song published by the artist this year, in 2022.

When You’re Gone testo Shawn Mendes

You never know how good you are, oh

As long as you’re not looking at a picture of the only girl that matters, aah

I know what we should do

It’s hard for me to let you go

So I’m just trying to hold on

Wait up

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t want to go on

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever

You’re slipping through my fingers

A little, a little

I didn’t know that loving you was the thing that made me happier than ever

So I’m just trying to hold on

I have to learn to be without you

I’m trying to protect myself but only you know how, yeah

Oh, I know what we should do

Oh, but I hate the idea of ​​losing you

So I’m just trying to hold on

Wait up

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t want to go on

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever

You’re slipping through my fingers

A little, a little

I didn’t know that loving you was the thing that made me happier than ever

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m starting to feel you don’t need me

I want to believe that everything is for the best

It’s becoming real, I miss you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m starting to feel you don’t need me

I want to believe that everything is for the best

It’s becoming real, I miss you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on

Wait up

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t want to go on

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever

You’re slipping through my fingers

A little, a little

I didn’t know that loving you was the thing that made me happier than ever

(Oh, more than ever)

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m just trying to move on

