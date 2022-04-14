Lyrics and translation When You’re Gone by Shawn Mendes
Lyrics of When You’re Gone, the new single by Shawn Mendes. Translation, audio and official video also available.
“When You’re Gone”the new single from Shawn Mendes. Translation, audio and official video also available.
“When You’re Gone” follows the single “It’ll be okay” released in 2021, and is the first song published by the artist this year, in 2022.
You never know how good you are, oh
As long as you’re not looking at a picture of the only girl that matters, aah
I know what we should do
It’s hard for me to let you go
So I’m just trying to hold on
Wait up
I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t want to go on
I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever
You’re slipping through my fingers
A little, a little
I didn’t know that loving you was the thing that made me happier than ever
So I’m just trying to hold on
I have to learn to be without you
I’m trying to protect myself but only you know how, yeah
Oh, I know what we should do
Oh, but I hate the idea of losing you
So I’m just trying to hold on
Wait up
I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t want to go on
I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever
You’re slipping through my fingers
A little, a little
I didn’t know that loving you was the thing that made me happier than ever
So I’m just trying to hold on
I’m starting to feel you don’t need me
I want to believe that everything is for the best
It’s becoming real, I miss you deeply
So I’m just trying to hold on
I’m starting to feel you don’t need me
I want to believe that everything is for the best
It’s becoming real, I miss you deeply
So I’m just trying to hold on
Wait up
I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t want to go on
I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever
You’re slipping through my fingers
A little, a little
I didn’t know that loving you was the thing that made me happier than ever
(Oh, more than ever)
So I’m just trying to hold on
I’m just trying to move on
When You’re Gone official video
When You’re Gone audio Shawn Mendes
Listen to Shawn Mendes’ music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “When You’re Gone”: