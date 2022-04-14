Let the unfortunate pass!: Laura Bozzo asks for the case of Sasha Sokol against Luis de Llano

Laura Bozzo seeks to support sasha sokolafter a few days ago he released a statement in which he said he could take legal action against Louis de Llano, whom a few weeks ago she accused of abuse against her for having a romantic relationship when she was 14 years old and he took her for 25 years.

Just last month, Sasha decided to break the silence about the controversial interview of Luis with Yordi for your channel Youtube, where he talked about the relationship with the television producer, revealing that it was an abuse due to the age difference

Behind this From Llano Macedo shared through social networks a letter in which he apologized to the former member of Timbiriche for revealing his intimacies, denying the accusations, for which Sokol He replied to deny said publication, ending with “See you in court”.

From the very beginning, the case sasha sokol has received the support of his fellow members of the group, other celebrities of the show and his faithful followers, but in this case he highlighted Laura Bozzowho joined the people who support the singer, who sent him an emotional message.

Laura Bozzo seeks to support Sasha Sokol

Finally Laura returned to Mexican television after having problems with the law, for which she had to disappear for a while, hiding from the cameras for several months, however once again the Peruvian presenter and lawyer wants to continue supporting and handling cases of injustice, so who now with his new program and in a new talk show format seeks to position himself again wanting to start with the controversial case of sasha sokol vs Louis of Llano.

Everything was revealed during the presentation of his next program “What’s up Laura” in TV picturewhere the 69-year-old presenter offered her support for sasha sokol in the case that it maintains with Louis of Llanomentioning that he wants to start an investigation and his space to follow up.

