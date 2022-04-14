“Let it be super clear to you…”: Pancho Saavedra stopped critics for an interview with Tonka

During last Monday, tonka tomicic first referred to the case VIP Watches involving her husband Marco Antonio López, known as Parived. At her request, Pancho Saavedra interviewed her where she asked him a series of questions, but not only about the investigation but also about her private life.

However, this was not to the liking of social network users, who mentioned that the conversation had been “little thing”, since it omitted several queries that the public had. In fact, Rachel Argandon He also criticized the presenter of Places that Speak, commenting that the interview “had been given to El Mercurio to address other issues that people wanted the answer to,” he said.

Furthermore, he added: “It was a lukewarm interview, but I saw a calm Tonka. The followers asked about certain things that Pancho read and he did not want to ask “launched in Zona de Estrellas.

Pancho Saavedra stopped the cars of a social network user

However, now a new criticism has emerged against the animator for his live with Tonka Tomicic. It all happened yesterday when he interviewed Mary Louise Godoy. There, Saavedra read a comment that did not seem good to him: “Pancho, you had the opportunity of the best interview and you screwed it up”commented one user.

After this, Saavedra replied dryly: “I want to make something clear to you, I do these lives to talk with my friends, I am not the host of Primer Plano. I mean, make it super clear. Let it be very clear that I am not going to make a person who is talking to me uncomfortable because I am not doing these conversations for that, so, let it be super clear and I am not going to refer to the subject anymore as they say out there, “he added. .

“This is my house, this Instagram channel is my house, I invite whoever I want and I interview whoever I want. And it’s over, I don’t have to answer to anyone, I’m not here for you to judge me, here you are welcome to my party and whoever wants, let it happen and whoever doesn’t, let him continue long and go “hill Pancho Saavedra.

