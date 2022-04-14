Kylie Jenner’s latest accessory is glass and has horns

Between the sacred and the profane, the new outfit sported by Kylie Jenner. Angelic thanks to the look total whiteyet, at the same time, with a hint of malice through the “horns” of his very particular bag.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

After all, the occasion is the right one to amaze with an ensemble from Heaven / Hellthat is the promotion of the new series – license plate Hulu – The Kardashians, and Kylie decides not to go unnoticed with her designer outfit Isidora Durovic

Kylie Jenner in Isidora Durovic

She wore white and ethereal for the sister of Kendall. A two-piece that includes a deconstructed jacket, characterized by a key like button, and wide-legged blown waxed cotton trousers.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

But you know, the devil is in the details and, in this case, it is found in the singular bag Cover which completes the outfit of Kylie. It is an accessory made of glass from the collaboration with Hevenan emerging glassware brand based in New Yorkwith a rounded silhouette and embellished with horns along the handle.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“Who says it’s not functional?” The maison itself jokes about the size of the accessory. In fact, the super influencer herself took advantage of the space to bring two items from her line Kylie Cosmetics.

Could all this be a message to anticipate what we will see with the new series about the most followed family in the world? Heavenly outfits but which hide a soul with a more diabolical nature.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress? A leather jacket coordinated with her him

– Homo Faber: with the hands, with the head

– Elvis Presley, the style of is back The King. And it’s a new trend