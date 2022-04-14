Kylie Jenner IMPRESSES fans with Easter pillow price tag at her $36 million Los Angeles mansion after being accused of ‘flaunting wealth’

KYLIE Jenner SHOCKED fans with the price of an Easter pillow at her $36 million Los Angeles mansion after she was accused of “flaunting her wealth.”

It seems even the Kardashian family isn’t above a good Christmas sale on housewares.

5

Kylie, 24, posted a photo of an adorable Easter cushion on her story.

Four silhouetted bunnies were embroidered on a gray pillow with four fluffy white pom-poms attached as tails.

When Kylie showed off the décor details inside her $36 million mansion in Los Angeles, the item’s mark surprised most fans.

The reality star has come under fire for “flaunting her wealth” by posting photos of thousands of dollars worth of pillows, blankets and other décor items.

However, Kylie seemed to have snagged this adorable item from Home Goods.

The cushion is listed on the Home Goods website for $16.99 and was even reduced to $12.00, which is a huge price drop from Kylie flaunting a $20K worth of teddy bear in her new son’s nursery.

‘SILLY!’

Kylie came under fire for flaunting a designer teddy bear that a Reddit user discovered was being resold for over $20K.

Most read in Entertainment

The user posted a photo of Louis Vuitton’s classic patterned teddy bear featured on luxury site FarFetch and captioned it, “Saw this in Wolf’s room and thought it was cute…but $20K for a TEDDY BEAR? ».

One fan commented on the thread: “This is just stupid. You have to be an idiot to spend that much on a kid’s teddy bear.”

Another marveled: “Used?”

A third fan said: “I don’t understand why people are so surprised that this family spends unbelievable amounts of money on ridiculous things. They literally flaunt it every day.”

However, a fourth wrote: “That could pay off my student loans.”

A fifth fan explained to the others: “The Teddy was released around 2003-2004, so it’s old. It had a retail price of around 7k. FarFetch sells on demand, so the price will increase. Only 500 people have them in the world.”

Finally, a sixth fan wondered, “I think Kylie had it as a baby or something.”

KLOSET KOSTLY

Earlier this month, Kylie came under fire for reselling her $3.7K used Louis Vuitton bag online when fans called the Kardashian family “greedy for not giving to charity.”

The KUWTK alum also added a gold Bottega Veneta handbag for $1,395 and a Burberry fanny pack for $650, among other luxury offerings.

On the website, he was also selling two Hermès Birkins, with a Vanille beige crocodile piece with minor wear priced at $65,000.

OH MY, KY

Kylie’s sales activity comes just a day after she showed off her head-to-toe Diesel outfit complete with rings worth $1.5k.

She was wearing four chunky gemstone rings from the Pieces Of Four brand, which is also her sister Kim’s favorite.

Kylie wore a trench coat, bag and boots from Diesel’s Fall 2022 collection in her first full-length photo since giving birth to her son last month.

Kylie is still keeping fans anxiously waiting to learn her and Travis Scott’s new name for their baby boy, who was previously known as Wolf.

5

5

5