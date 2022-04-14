Kourtney Kardashian is exactly the same as a decade ago

Yesterday was the birthday of Rob Kardashian, the brother (and only boy) of the ‘klan’. As expected, all his sisters “posted” images on Instagram to congratulate him, and the one that Kourtney uploaded has received the most attention. The reason? Far from focusing on Rob (who, by the way, we are sorry to inform you: he will not appear in the new ‘reality’ ‘The Kardashians’, like two other important people for the family), it has to do with Kourtney herself and the appearance of the.

The fans do not stop commenting that it seems that the years have not passed by her, and it is actually incredible to notice that there is hardly any physical change. Can you guess what year it could have been taken?

In the body of the text, Kourt wrote: “Happy birthday Rob. I remember so clearly the day you were born… when I was 8 years old, sitting on mom and dad’s bed, we couldn’t believe you did it on the day! Patrick’s Day! I feel so lucky to have the funniest, coolest, most honest and loyal brother with a heart of solid gold.”

The businesswoman does not specify when that photo was taken, but we intuit, from his appearance and how we remember him in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, that it would be around the year 2009-2010. Very strong that in a whole decade Kourt remains the same, right? Is it because of his avocado smoothies? Or his training routines?

Be that as it may, the truth is that it is not the first time that we observe that the years do not pass by Kourtney. He recently shared another photo, this time from 25 years ago, and it blew fans away.

Can you imagine liking yourself and staying forever as you are? Well, hopefully, the truth:

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

