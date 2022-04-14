Kim Kardashian invents a trip for her niece to Disneyland using Photoshop

There are many urban legends surrounding the Kardashian clan, and above all of them stands out the alleged abuse of graphic editing programs such as Photoshop, to somehow ‘design’ their life and image according to what benefits them at all times. The problems come when that edition is so evident that even his followers with worse eyesight realize it, and for this reason they have been called to their attention on more than one occasion.

One of the images that has generated the most controversy over the years is a snapshot that Kim Kardashian shared in December of last year of her daughter Chicago and her niece True, daughter of her sister Khloé, at Disneyland. The two girls, aged four and five, were seen enjoying one of the rides, but fans suspected that True was appearing a bit odd, with some even claiming the girl wasn’t even there. Well, Khloé herself has confirmed that theory, and although by accident, she has recognized that everything was a bad job of her sister Kim with Photoshop and, indeed, True did not go to Disneyland.

You just have to see the images, in which Chicago appears enjoying her day and her cousin True, next to her, with a suspiciously blurred appearance, indicating that she was not there at the time.

What’s more, the most astute fans of the clan identified the body of the True from the photos would actually be that of her cousin Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, who would have been in the theme park two months earlier with Chicago, who wears the same clothes on, supposedly, the two trips.

None of the sisters admitted the huge editing error at the time, despite the number of videos and images that showed reality. Until now, that Khloé accidentally revealed the truth, after admitting in one of her photos that her daughter True of hers had gone to Disneyland “for the first time” last Tuesday, April 12, on the occasion of the fourth birthday. her.

Khloé Kardashian confirmed that her daughter True’s first time at Disneyland was last Tuesday, and not last December, as the images shared by Kim indicated. Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Obviously, the statement did not go unnoticed by his followers, who immediately brought up the subject of the photos that Kim had published in December. Khloé decided to nip the issue in the bud, responding to one of her followers and admitting that he “screwed her up,” finally confirming that the photos had been fatally edited. A confession that revolutionized his followers, who applauded that one of the great mysteries of the clan had been confirmed once and for all.

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

After confessing, he tried to divert the subject to the premiere of his new reality showwithout giving more details of why they would have decided to edit the images or why Stormi’s body could have been used.

They were trying to divert attention from Stormi

The editing of these images, despite what it might seem, would not be accidental, and would respond to Kim’s decision to publish the images of her daughter Chicago. Of course, editing his niece Stormi to avoid criticism, since his father, rapper Travis Scott, was at the center of the controversy after the Astroworld massacre, his last concert in Houston (USA), which It left ten dead and more than 300 wounded.

Thus, Kim would have decided to edit her niece by replacing her with another, True, and thus be able to share the images with her more than 300 million followers.

Khloé has admitted that her daughter was not at Disneyland in December. Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

A new mystery in the famous television clan, which would surely have a heated discussion after Khloé’s revelation, given the numerous comments that flooded the images in question moments later on Kim Kardashian’s account.

