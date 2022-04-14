Kim Kardashian CRITICIZED for ‘cruel’ comments about pregnant sister Kylie Jenner’s body at premiere of new Hulu show

KIM Kardashian has come under fire for her “cruel” comments about her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner’s body.

When The Kardashians premiered on Hulu, fans reacted to the scene, which many found upsetting.

At the start of the first episode of the new series, Kim, 41, predicted that her then-pregnant sister, Kylie, 24, would have a baby.

“I think it’s a boy,” Kim mused, with her mother, 66-year-old Kris Jenner, sitting in on the conversation.

“You’re skinnier this way, you’re prettier than last time,” Kim continued, as Kylie and Kris looked back in shock.

Kris asked, “How could she be prettier?”

Kim then concluded, “Girls take beauty to give it to themselves.

“Guys know what’s up and let you be a little prettier.”

Reddit fans weren’t impressed with the comments from Kim, a mother of four.

One fan fumed: “Kim’s obsession with looks and weight is honestly psychotic right now.”

Another commented: “Not nice especially since we know how casually cruel K’s can be to each other but this is a common bubbe meise. [old wive’s tale].”

A third added: “More than body shaming, Kim’s statement just screams misogyny. Imagine thinking that your daughter is ‘stealing your beauty’”.

SPECIAL SECRET

In a confessional, Kylie also addressed why she was keeping the baby’s gender a secret.

At the time of filming, she was six months pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s child.

“My whole life is so public, my pregnancy is really public this time.

“Having something just between me and Travis feels really special. It’s fun to keep it to ourselves.”

BILLION DOLLAR BOSSES

The debut episode also gave fans a look inside Kim and Kylie’s impressive business headquarters.

Both members of the famous family are billionaires, in part due to the success of their own brands.

Like her home, Kim’s office is decorated in neutral shades of beige, cream, and white.

Downstairs is the KKW Beauty founder’s Rolls-Royce, which features a custom matte finish.

Kylie’s office, from where she runs Kylie Cosmetics, was also shown.

The main space features a light pink lounge area and a huge neon sign that says Kylie.

The beauty CEO could be seen in a pink director’s chair for a photo shoot, while being rushed by mom Kris.

The video marked one of the first times fans entered the space, as the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner children keeps a somewhat low profile.