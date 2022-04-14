Khloe Kardashian was forced to admit Thompson’s real daughter to Disneyland Pictures

Khloe Kardashian was forced to admit that her daughter True Thompson was photographed in a series of Disneyland photos, less than six months after being called into question by an online fan theory.

Fans suspected True, four, edited into footage shot at Disneyland with his cousin, Kim Kardashian Chicago’s daughter, late last year after a conspiracy spread over TikTok.

But the facade collapsed after Chloe, 37, revealed it was her daughter’s first time at Disneyland on Tuesday, prompting her to admit, “Well, I screwed up.”

Last year, a fan speculated on TikTok that in the photo she was actually Kylie Jenner Stormi’s daughter, along with Kim Kardashian Chicago’s daughter.

FALSE: Khloe Kardashian was forced to admit that True was photographed in a 2021 Disneyland photo with her cousin Chicago

They suggested that Stormi may have been removed to keep her out of the spotlight in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of ten people.

DailyMail.com reached out to Khloe and Kylie reps for comment.

Though Chloe was neat, she didn’t offer an explanation as to why True changed the photo, instead shifting the focus to Hulu’s next show.

‘Well, I fucked him. Anyway … let’s focus on something else (laughing and crying emojis). Our show will air in a few days Khloe, who hasn’t posted edited Disney photos on her Instagram account, tweeted Wednesday.

The truth emerged after Khloe announced that this was her first time visiting her daughter “the happiest place on earth” in videos posted Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

“This is True’s first time at Disneyland!” Khloe gushed while visiting the theme park in honor of her daughter’s fourth birthday, unlike photos of her shared late last year.

Last year, TikToker maiachondrialmembrane theoretically cast True on its cousin Stormi Webster in a video that garnered more than 2 million likes.

The suggestion was that True had been edited in the photos as Kardashian had damaged control over the Astroworld Travis Scott tragedy, which occurred just a month before the photos were photoshopped.

Fans note that True was captured in photos taken when Kylie Jenner visited Disneyland with her daughter Stormi and family in October 2021, a month before the Astroworld crash.

In the wake of the tragedy, Kylie rarely posts anything on social media, sharing only two photos on her network in December.

Attentive fans also note that True images released in July are those edited into a Disneyland photo.

This beautiful Instagram page revealed to me that I’m not crazy. “True, it’s Photoshopped,” TikToker said. Not only did she have a photo taken of her, but she was also taken in Stormi’s photo shoot starting in October.

I was so weird. “Because I’m like, maybe Kylie didn’t want us to see Stormi, but Kim really wanted us to see this photo of Chicago for some reason, so she took it?”

Ignoring the controversy: After admitting the change, Khloe posted these charming snaps of her on Instagram Wednesday morning.

“Too tired to think of a caption”: the reality star looked stunning in a beige miniskirt and a head full of cascading waves

Immediately after sharing the Disneyland photos, Travis posted his first photo on Instagram after the tragedy.

I was really confused. But you know, shortly after, two hours later, Travis Scott is back on Instagram. And then it all clicked and I realized that he was calculated as usual, presumably, ”TikToker said.

“What really makes me wonder how these conversations are going, and they’re not freaking out when they like it, ‘Okay, I’ll post it, photoshop, a distraction, and then Travis publishes, you make it black and white, it makes you look sad. Kylie, you can comment, say nothing, people will criticize it, open your heart. ”

The reaction to the confession came in torrents, with many wanting to know why the amendment had occurred.

“Why Kim ?!” An Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the Disney photos.

Another commented: “I only came here to say why Kim.”

One fan was more supportive of Khloe for her honesty.

I love how this made you real. We see the characters on the screen, but this answer made you look normal, ”they tweeted.