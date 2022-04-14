Katy Perry covers “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Katy Perry has recorded a version of The Beatles classic “All You Need Is Love” that has just been shared by the American artist’s team on digital platforms as part of an advertising campaign for solidarity purposes.

As she herself has recounted in an interview with People magazine, the circumstance occurs that at just 16 years old the singer-songwriter worked in her hometown, the Californian city of Santa Bárbara, in one of the shops of the brand of textile sector whose Christmas spot has now put music.

“My dream then was to make that playlist that I listened to in the store. Little did I know that 20 years later I would star in one of his iconic commercials. It’s a rite of passage and I was able to cover a Beatles song,” the artist celebrated. .

Perry, really called Kate Hudson (Santa Bárbara, 1984), has acknowledged that it has taken her “a while” to prepare this tribute to the “Fab Four” because of its entity and because it is one of her favorite songs by the British band .

Those responsible for the campaign will also allocate 1 dollar for each reproduction achieved by their version of “All You Need Is Love” to an organization called Baby2Baby that assists children in poverty.

After the release of a first work under her real name in 2001 with little repercussion, the artist changed her artistic alias to Katy Perry and began a meteoric rise with the album “One of the Boys” (2008).

Especially successful were her second album, “Teenage dream” (2010, which equaled Michael Jackson’s record of five number 1s on the charts in her country), and her third, “Prism” (which made her the female artist who more albums sold in 2013), until adding 45 million copies sold in his career, according to figures from his record company.

In August 2020, she gave birth to her first daughter, the fruit of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, and released her latest studio album on the market, “SMILE”, with a collection of songs that, as she confessed, she had written when was in his “darkest moment” after the commercial failure of the previous “Witness” (2017).