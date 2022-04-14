Justin Bieber’s wife attacked by Selena Gomez fans

Since she married in 2018 Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin has never stopped being the target of ferocious attacks on social media, especially by fans of the now dated couple, Jelena.

Ex-couple Justin Bieber’s most fanatic fans-Selena Gomezin fact, they cannot see it.

Justin and Selena broke up five years ago after a back and forth relationship that began in 2010 and yet there are still those who consider Hailey an obstacle to their reunion.

It has always gone on like this, so much so that in 2019 he had intervened on social media the same Bieber: «Who can’t stand Hailey can’t stand me “he wrote on Instagram.

Adding: «I loved and I love Selena, she will always have a place in my heart, but I am madly in love with my wife, she is absolutely the best thing that has happened to me ».

The words of the singer did not help. Justin’s wife is continually attacked by Gomez fans.

Hailey Baldwinhowever, he said “enough”.

Up Tik Tok the model begged supporters of Selena Gomez and her “haters” in general to leave her alone and stop commenting negatively on each of her social posts.

“Enough time has passed now”, Hailey said referring to a story, the one between Justin and Selena, now dead and buried.

“I mind my own business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please “added the Mrs. Bieber.

Then he concluded: “I beg you, really. It’s my only request. Be unhappy somewhere else please “

For the first time, he spoke openly about what he had to undergo in recent years and not just on social media.

Just think about what happened to the Met Gala 2021 where, as soon as Baldwin arrived on the red carpet next to Justin Bieber, Jelena fans started shouting Selena Gomez’s name making the model come close to tears.

Hailey’s social outburst came just hours after Selena Gomez’s.

In fact, she too has been the target of haters for years, who attack her for the fluctuations of her weight, linked to Lupus, the autoimmune disease she has suffered from since 2013 and because of which, in October 2017, she faced a kidney transplant.

The singer, forced to return to defend herself from those who attack her for her physical appearance, this time has chosen irony: “I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich “, he said in his stories on TikTok.

To then launch a body positivity and acceptance message: “I’m perfect just the way I am. I don’t care about my weight “.

Will the words of Hailey and Selena serve to appease the spirits of Jelena serial fans or not?

The facts show, unfortunately, that the road to go and the endurance of the two women will still have to be long.