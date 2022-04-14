Justin Bieber invests in the self-declared “PayPal of crypto” project

Following the launch of Justin Bieber’s Vespa, the international pop star returned to the spotlight due to an investment linked to the world of cryptocurrencies.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizmodo, celebrities such as the aforementioned Bieber, actor Bruce Willis, showgirl Paris Hilton, DJ Diplo and many others (reference is made to about 60 famous people) have invested in MoonPay, a tool related to the purchase of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Put simply, it refers to a fintech startup founded in 2019 that operates in the crypto world.

According to sources, the latter in the past has called itself the “PayPal of cryptocurrencies”. In any case, the latest round of investments recorded 86.7 million dollars and the figures at stake are important. What is MoonPay’s goal? Simplify the purchase of cryptocurrencies and NFTs by allowing users to use services such as Apple Pay and credit cards. To then carry out the operations, the platform “leans” on well-known realities such as the Coinbase exchange for cryptocurrencies and the OpenSea marketplace for NFTs.

MoonPay is on everyone’s lips also because of the collaborations with well-known personalities, from Snoop Dogg to Jimmy Fallon, passing through Post Malone. In short, this fintech startup linked to the crypto world is gaining the spotlight, even if it clearly still has a lot to prove and in a field like this people always go “with lead feet” (also seen stories like the one told in the documentary Netflix Trust No One: in search of the king of cryptocurrencies).

Please note: this information is produced for information purposes only and does not represent in any way an investment suggestion, invitation or recommendation to carry out operations in the financial field.