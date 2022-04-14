Justin Bieber and Maria Sharapova conquered by the crypto startup

According to Reuters, MoonPay allegedly raised $ 87 million in funding from high-profile investors; Reuters cites a statement from the cryptocurrency payments startup.

What happened

Among the investors who participated in the company’s Series A funding round, there were celebrities; among them also the tennis star Maria Sharapova and the pop singer Justin Bieber.

Other investors who participated in the funding round were the Hollywood actor Bruce Willisthe rapper Snoop Dogg and the Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfayealso known as The Weeknd.

The investment round was first announced in November; however, the detailed list of the famous investors involved has only recently become public.

The investment round awarded MoonPay a $ 3.4 billion valuation. They drove him Tiger Global Management And Coatue.

According to a CNBC report, the aforementioned celebrities are part of a list of 60 new investors who collectively contributed $ 87 million to the $ 555 million funding round announced in November.

The report also named Chainsmokers, Drake, Eva Longoria, Jason Derulo, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, Questlove And Shawn Mendes on MoonPay’s list of new investors.

MoonPay creates a payment infrastructure for cryptocurrency and NFT transactions, it also allows users to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE); you can use payment methods such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Pay with debit and credit cards.

