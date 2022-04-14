“Jurassic World: Dominion”: When and where to see the new film of the Jurassic saga

This year comesJurassic World: Dominion“, translated as “Jurassic World: Dominion – The Jurassic Legacy“, the new movie in the saga that brings the conclusion to the saga that began with “jurassic-park“.

The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and will show a continuation after four years since the destruction of Isla Nublar, where for the first time the two generations will come together on screen.

You will be able to see the dinosaurs that coexist with human beings and the new life of these creatures around the world, deciding in this delivery definitively the future of the coexistence of both species on the planet.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. It will also see the return of BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

When and where to see the premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will arrive in 2022, having its premiere scheduled for Thursday June 2. The new movie will be released exclusively in theaters.

Watch the trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” here