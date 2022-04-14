Jurassic World Dominion What will Jurassic World 3 be like? Chris Pratt Laura Dern Bryce Dallas Howard Collin Trevorrow

Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and director Collin Trevorrow star in a new promotional clip for the installment.

Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce DallasHoward and the manager Colin Trevorrow turned to project what the union of Steven Spielberg’s legacy will mean, with the two generations of the same saga and a completely renewed history, in the new promotional clip that anticipates what will be Jurassic World Dominion.

Directed by Trevorrow, the film takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Now, dinosaurs live together – and hunt – with humans all over the world.

This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether humans will remain the top predator on a planet they share.

According to Pratt, “I never would have guessed we’d be here working alongside Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern”.

“I thought it was a fantastic idea to bring these two worlds together”, maintains Dern about the connection between the spirit of Jurassic Park with that of Jurassic World. While Bryce Dallas Howard highlights that “our stories intersect at the convergence of the two franchises.”

For his part, Trevorrow highlights that “It has been a great privilege to be in charge of all this. Our legendary characters, our Jurassic World characters are back”.

“And most importantly, go on a true, honest and terrifying adventure”pointed out the one made.

Jurassic World Dominion will debut in Chilean theaters next June 2nd.