Josh Brolin talks about when he was going to play Batman, and says he’s still interested in the role

In 2016, four years after Christian Bale said goodbye to the role of Batman, a new actor arrived to take his place: Ben Affleck. When the casting was first announced, there were numerous complaints, but he was selected after director Zack Snyder contacted several actors including Joe Manganiello, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Josh Brolin; the latter now known to superhero fans due to his roles as Thanos and Cable.

In years past, Brolin has been asked about the missed opportunity to play Batman and didn’t seem to regret it at all; we must remember that he had a very prominent role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War- 79% and in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and returned to voice the character in the animated series What if. As for Cable, he only brought him to life in Deadpool 2- 85%, but it was well received by fans and critics gave the film good reviews.

In addition to his good experiences working with Marvel, Brolin was the protagonist of a film based on a DC comic, and the result was disastrous, we refer to Jonah Hex – 12%. However, in a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the fellow No Country for Dummies actor spoke on good terms about being offered the role of Batman (via Comic Book):

Yes. That was interesting to me. That was his decision. That was not my decision. That was his decision. Again, because, like something that is configured to not work at all or to work like a charm. I like that risk. I like to play with those odds. I think ‘am I the type who will make everything fail?’

When talking about the risk of a superhero franchise failing, George Clooney cannot be forgotten, who after starring in Batman & Robin – 11% were stigmatized for life by that film as the man who ruined Batman. However, Brolin believes that the responsibility lies with director Joel Schumacher, who died in 2020:

By the way, someone who I didn’t think was bad, but you know, you talk to [George] Clooney and he still jokes about it. It wasn’t his fault. He loves the nipple prank and that was it Joel [Schumacher]. But, you know, he didn’t do anything wrong.

Despite the fact that the role was not for him, and that he later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the most memorable villains in the franchise, Brolin seems not to lose hope that one day he will play an older version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bat Man:

would have been a [Batman] older and rougher, for lack of a better word. Honestly, it would have been a fun deal and maybe I’ll do it one day.

finally it was Ben Affleck the one who got the role, and despite the fact that he received a lot at first hate in social networks and that Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% was trashed by critics, many loved that version of the superhero. Unfortunately, the experience of making Justice League – 41% was not very good for the actor, and after working on the script for batmanthe solo film of his character, left the direction in the hands of Matt Reeves, a filmmaker who did not want to continue with the original plans and chose to make a reboot, starring Robert Pattinson.

batman- 85% has been a box office success, especially if we take into account that it is a new version of the character. But Batfleck fans shouldn’t say goodbye to the superhero just yet, as he will be back in The Flash, alongside Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, and according to rumors, he will return in future DC Comics projects.

