Josh Brolin returns to the western with ‘Outer Range’

Josh Brolin leading the cast of “Outer Range”

american actor Josh Brolinrecognized for a diversity of roles ranging from his recurring work under the orders of the Coen brothers to the megalomaniac Thanos in the Marvel film saga, returns to familiar lands with the series “Outer Range”a western crossed by supernatural mysteries that arrives on Friday on Prime Video and that confirms new winds for the “Wild West” genre thanks to streaming.

“For some reason, the western represents simpler times”rehearses Brolin in a chat with Télam, referring to the reason why, in his opinion, the audiovisual industry regularly revisits these days a genre that used to be all the rage but that over time adopted a marginal character.

And it is an authorized voice on the matter; the American magazine Vanity Fair described the actor as “an icon of the modern western”, mainly for his work with Ethan and Joel Coen in the award-winning “No Place for the Weak” (2007) and in his version of the classic “Temper of Steel” (2010). He also for other titles such as the series “Into the West” (produced by Steven Spielberg in 2005), “Jonah Hex” (2010) or even “Sicario” (2015).

In their almost 40 years of experience debuted with the remembered “The Goonies” (1985), worked with filmmakers like Oliver Stone, Woody Allen, Gus Van Sant, Robert Rodriguez, Denis Villeneuve or Ridley Scott, and embodied comic characters like Thanos or Cable, also for Marvel but this time in the “Deadpool” franchise.

However, perhaps because of his upbringing on a California ranch where he remained almost outside the family business until well into his teens (his father is actor James Brolin and his stepmother Barbra Streisand), he seems to have been born for the western.

In “Outer Range,” created by Brian Watkins and produced by Brad Pitt, plays Royal Abbott, the sullen-looking, weather-beaten patriarch of a Wyoming cattle ranch who is about to see his whole reality come crashing down.

Brolin: “I like stories that take you out of the familiar.”

The Abbotts do not have a good time: their transgenerational feud with their millionaire neighbors, the Tillersons, who want to take over their land, is compounded by the disappearance of a member of the clan.

In this context, one of the classic archetypes for the western, everything is subverted from a mystery of supernatural overtones in the form of a huge dark hole in the middle of its territory. The hole does not seem to have a bottom and everything that falls or is thrown into it disappears.

With the performance of Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor Y Tom Pelphrey, among others, the eight-episode series on Amazon Prime Video contributes in its own way to revitalizing the western on the small screen.

“I was drawn to being able to play a character who was so fallible and vulnerable and repressed, but all of that didn’t necessarily show on the outside.” Josh Brolin

Crossed with science fiction as in “Westworld”, with a feminist approach as in “Godless”, current as in “Yellowstone”, “The Son” or “Ranger” or classic as in “1883”, the genre seems to be here to stay For a good time.

Télam: This is your first role in a television series in two decades. What made you want to come back?

Josh Brolin: Well, I didn’t want to… (laughs) Streaming is a very different thing than traditional TV, and that’s what I was doing at the time. I’m not going to call what we’re doing now TV, and it’s not cinema either. It is a different medium, relatively unexplored; We still don’t have enough time to understand very well what it is, but it’s interesting to be able to choose the best for the plot because it doesn’t have to be governed by this factory-type system of 22 to 26 episodes that the seasons had before.

Another element that appealed to me is of course having grown up on a ranch and having read Ray Bradbury and Isaac Asimov as a boy, and the certainty that you don’t have to live in this reality all the time. That literature can take you to another place.

All of these issues came into play, but it’s all one big experiment; I like stories that take you out of the familiar, especially in a genre as specific as the western.

T: What was your first impression when you read the script?

JB: I didn’t understand everything, and that’s what I liked. When you see the hole, and not to get too existential or philosophical, but what is it? There’s the supernatural or science fiction element about what that hole is. And there is also the symbolic aspect: it is the hole in oneself, the hole in your homeland, it is an allegory of secrets and that what you put inside the hole maintains its integrity… It really has many possible meanings. All of this was very interesting to me, and it took me back to that time in childhood when I would read and go crazy.

T: Who is Royal Abbott to you and what surprised you about the character while working on him?

JB: He has all his coping mechanisms, this idealistic thing that what his life is, that it’s all about family. And you realize that he’s very self-absorbed, in the sense that he has this secret that he doesn’t share with the rest, therefore he’s not as involved with his family. When that starts to break down, you start to see the heart of the family crumble. When everything falls apart for him, and he can no longer use all these coping mechanisms, then things get interesting.

I was drawn to being able to play a character who was so fallible and vulnerable and repressed, but all of that didn’t necessarily show on the outside; Royal is the epitome of an alpha male, and it’s interesting to see a man who has that kind of façade break down, challenge his idea of ​​himself.

T: Series like this make it clear that the western genre is becoming very popular again. Why do you think is happening right now?

JB: I think every genre has a cycle. I remember when we did Steel Temper, which was the stupidest thing you could do from a business point of view, and it ended up being the biggest grossing of the Coen Brothers, twice as much as No Room For Dummies. ”.

Whatever a society is going through at a time resonates better in a certain genre. And for some reason the western genre represents simpler times. Whether it’s true or not, it doesn’t matter, and I understand the longing for simpler times. This idea of ​​integrity, that if someone hurts you the consequences are almost immediate and very tangible. And we don’t live in such times now; we live in total chaos, in which everything has unforeseen results.