Johnny Knoxville does not rule out fighting again in WWE

Jackass actor Johnny Knoxville first stepped foot in a WWE ring earlier this year at the men’s Royal Rumble, making the ninth entrant in the traditional match and lasting just over a minute before being eliminated by Sami Zayn. From there, the rivalry ran its course and they eventually met in a match at WrestleMania 38, where anything was allowed. At the end, Knoxville prevailed over the former Universal Champion thanks to the help of the Jackass cast members.

► Johnny Knoxville enjoyed his stay in WWE

After his experience in WWE, Johnny Knoxville recently commented on WWE The Bump about his future with the company and explicitly stated that he wants to re-enter the ring. However, the actor is not scheduled for any other company programs and it seems that his time in WWE is over for the moment.

«I would love to return to WWE at any time. I hope it’s not the last time you see me. Man, the last four months have been insane, from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania. It’s pretty good. I was looking at my old suit, it’s in the closet today, saying ‘Oh, remember when I used to be a wrestler’… There’s a lot of wrestling, WWE fans out there. Especially among my friends. It made me happy that so many people are such big fans. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Both Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn have enjoyed this short rivalry, which without being a pure wrestling match, managed to entertain the fans and become one of the high points of WrestleMania 38.