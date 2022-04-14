Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Contradict Amber Heard’s Accusations

The former couple accused each other of defamation during a trial in Fairfax, near Washington.

The former couple accused each other of defamation during a trial in Fairfax, near Washingtonfor a column published in the Washington Post in 2018.

In her Amber Heard described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” hounded by society after breaking her silence two years earlier.

In her opinion piece, the 35-year-old actress does not name Johnny Depp, 58, whom he married in 2015.

But she mentions the domestic violence charges she filed against him in 2016.

Wednesday’s session revolved around May 21, 2016. That night, Amber Heard claims the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor threw a mobile phone at his face.

The police intervened at night but did not write a report.

Days later, she appeared at the court of The Angels with a bruise on her face to apply for a restraining order and start divorce proceedings.

But Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend of Johnny Depp who lived in the couple’s building in Los Angeles, said on the stand that he never saw any signs of violence.

The day after the alleged assault, he met Amber Heard in the hallway.

“She told me ‘she threw a phone at me and hit me,'” explained the artist, a friend of the actor since 1980, who paid his rent and part of his expenses.

“I looked at his forehead, the side of his face, his cheek, his neck, the other side of his face, and I didn’t see anything.”he said, assuring that he had kissed her on the cheek to which he supposedly threw the phone without her reacting.

On May 23, he ran into her again and did not notice “redness, blisters, bruises, scars”, he explains, and claims to have seen her enter the apartment with a make-up artist who works for the couple.

Four days later he learned from the press that the actress filed for divorce seeing photos of her “with this brown mark on her face,” she said.

According to him, on June 3 Amber Heard told him: “I told Johnny I didn’t want anything. It was the lawyers who pushed me to do all this.”

Lawyers for Johnny Depp say Amber Heard accused her husband of beating her in revenge because he told her he intended to get a divorce.