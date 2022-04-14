Johnny Depp’s friend assures that he never saw him fight with Amber Heard and that she lies

Only three days have passed since the start of the new trial starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and social networks are crazy with the news. Court TV is in charge of transmitting the legal battle on American television and that is why the media have been able to have access to each and every one of the details. This Wednesday, April 13, he took the stand to testify as a witness isaac baruchone of the best friends of Johnny whom he has known since his adolescence and who lived very closely with the couple during their time of marriage.

According to what was presented by Barucha painter with long experience, his relationship with Johnny She is so close that she moved from Florida to Los Angeles to live in a penthouse that the actor offered her without rent; She even paid him US$100,000 just for dedicating herself to her art, since Depp is a great admirer of his work. Initially, isaac he wasn’t sure if he would accept his friend’s offer, but he didn’t care about the money: “Don’t worry, I don’t care. I just want you to paint, no matter how long it takes. I want you to paint every day.” He soon became the neighbor of Depp.

During his intervention in the trial, Baruch I declare that Amber he liked her from the beginning and that she was very kind to him. Every time she paid the couple a visit, she offered him something to eat or drink, treating him with great respect and a sense of humor. isaac praised the kindness of heard and his “great teeth”. However, he clearly remembers some telephone discussions between the two, especially one that happened when Johnny I was in California and Amber was in New York.

The first discussion I remember was a telephone discussion. Johnny was at the kitchen table and he was yelling about something and on the other line was Amber, she was in New York and they were on speakerphone. She is in New York, he is at the kitchen table. They were arguing. And he says, ‘Who is it? Who?’ And she’s like, ‘Baby, come on, please don’t, what are you doing, baby? Why are you being like this, honey? The third time it happened, I mean, there’s no solution in this conversation, I picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey, Amber, this is Isaac. Listen, this conversation is over.’ And I hung up the phone. She didn’t call back and he went to bed.

But isaac baruch not only spoke wonders of his relationship with Johnny Y Amber. The artist stated that the star of Aquaman – 73% have lied about the domestic violence they claim to have lived with Depp and that he undertook to reveal in his controversial article on Washington Post in 2018, piece that promoted the defamation lawsuit commissioned by her ex-husband and that right now demands compensation of US $50 million; the legal team of heard has countersued for $100 million. Baruch He maintains that he never saw them fight on a physical level and that when he saw the images of Heard’s bruises he could not believe it.

I did not witness any kind of physical violence. ‘What the hell is this? What’s going on?’ I thought […] What if I’m angry? What I feel is tiredness, and I want all this to end, for her to be able to heal, for him to be able to heal. So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and created, and she has gone out the door and around the world.

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard will continue this April 14 with more witness statements.

