Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: He presented videos confirming infidelity with Elon Musk and James Franco

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They experienced a legal dispute in the United Kingdom where the marriage between them ended. Now after learning of the judge’s sanction, the actors decided to activate a new lawsuit, but this time in the United States. What nobody expected was that it was revealed that the actress had been unfaithful to Depp.

In the last hours, a video began to run on social networks showing that Amber would have horned the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” with two personalities quite important nowadays. This could end up changing the course of the legal dispute that celebrities are experiencing in the United States.

In the clip you can see Amber with Elon Musk the millionaire businessman owner of Tesla, and with James Franco. The videos were presented by Depp’s lawyers as part of the defense against the accusations presented by his counterpart.

what’s next in the case

For now, the lawyers for both sides must continue to present evidence, but the important part that relates to the video and the characters, Elon Musk as James Franco, are part of the list of people who will take the stand to testify. This means that Johnny’s defense could ask about what happened on the days when they were seen together.

It has to be mentioned that the biggest problem is not that they are together, but thatn the video you can see some moments where Amber is shown without clothes, instead he wears a sheet that serves to cover his body. Another detail is that she appears very emotional with the businessman.

If these videos are confirmed, it could end some of Heard’s accusations about Depp; in addition to agree with the actor, which would bring him closer to winning the legal battle. But that’s not all, since it must also be remembered that Johnny spoke about a possible psychological abuse by Amber, an issue that has not yet been verified.

