Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other in a new media trial in the US

Washington (USA), Apr 11 (EFE).- Actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, face each other starting today in a court in the state of Virginia (USA) in a trial that will last for more than a month and will feature witnesses as famous as the actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.

The first day of the litigation has been marked by the difficulty of forming a popular jury, since most of the citizens summoned had some prior knowledge or opinion of the case due to the media trial that pitted Depp against The Sun newspaper in London. for an article about the accusations of mistreatment made against him.

In the case of the American process, Depp sued his ex-wife for an opinion piece that she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 after they both divorced and in which she referred to herself as a person who had had experience in what it “represents domestic abuse”.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

For his part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that the actor has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It will be the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court. In the trial held in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness since the accusation was against The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.

The protagonist of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga unsuccessfully appealed the ruling of the London High Court, which determined that there was strong evidence to affirm that Depp had mistreated his ex-partner and also demanded that the actor pay the fees to the publishers of the newspaper.

The wide coverage that the British case received is making it difficult to form a popular jury for the American trial, where the majority of the citizens summoned have preconceived opinions.

According to the newspaper Deadline, Depp and Heard were present this Monday while their lawyers questioned the candidates to form the jury.

A man, who was dismissed, showed a text message in which his wife claimed that Heard “was psychotic” and another, also rejected, acknowledged that he had a “general idea” of the conflict, in which, according to him, Depp He “beat and lied” to his wife.

Likewise, other citizens affirmed that they began to inform themselves when they learned that the trial was going to be held in the town of Fairfax due to its proximity to Washington DC, where The Washington Post newspaper is located.

Several Depp fans flocked to the courthouse from other US states and from countries as far away as Australia, local media reported.

In addition, Heard’s list of potential witnesses includes several celebrities, including the owner of the electric car company Tesla and Heard’s ex-partner, Elon Musk; and the actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, the latter a friend of Depp and whose messages joking about Heard’s death occupied much of the British trial.

During three years of legal struggle, Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment.

In his lawsuit, filed in March 2019, Depp denied being a domestic abuser and said Heard’s accusations were an “elaborate hoax” intended to boost his public image through becoming something of a “#MeToo movement darling.” “.

