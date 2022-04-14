Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: actor asks for evidence to find out if his ex-wife donated the divorce money to charity

Problems continue. Johnny Depp has sued the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in an attempt to find out if his ex-wife Amber Heard donated the $7 million obtained in her divorce settlement, as she has claimed, local media reported.

The actress said at the time that she would turn that money over to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shortly after the divorce settlement was finalized in 2016, but according to the complaint she filed Johnny Depp Through their lawyers in a New York court, these organizations have not wanted to confirm how much they received.

For this reason, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” wants to know this information to use it in the lawsuit for defamation worth 50 million dollars filed against Amber Heardafter she wrote a 2018 editorial on domestic violence in the Washington Post alluding to her relationship with the actor.

It should be noted that Johnny Depp He had already stated that his ex-wife had not donated the money, in an attempt to reverse the ruling of a judge in a lawsuit filed in London by the interpreter against the British newspaper “The Sun”who described him in an article as a “batterer”.

According to the actor, the judge in the case against the media had not been impartial, and had allowed himself to be influenced by the alleged fact that Amber Heard donate the money to these organizations.

“I will donate it over 10 years”

She, for her part, has affirmed that she has not “been dishonest” with her donations to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and explained that she would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

To support this, attorneys for the 35-year-old actress produced evidence that the “Aquaman” star had sent $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the hospital through anonymous donors.

As recalled, Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They married in 2015, but by 2016 she had already requested a restraining order against him for abuse, something he denied, after which they reached a divorce agreement in August 2016. (With information from EFE)

