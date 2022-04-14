John Travolta dedicates loving message to his son Jett Travolta

John Travolta paid tribute to his son Jett on his 30th birthday with an emotional post on his Instagram account. “My dear Jetty, I miss you more than words can express,” wrote the acclaimed actor along with a photo where he is seen accompanied by his son.

Jett Travoltathe first of three children John had with Kelly Prestondied at the age of 16 after suffering a severe episode of seizures during a family vacation in the Bahamas in 2009.

The young man was autistic and suffered from Kawasaki syndromea disorder that causes inflammation in the walls of some blood vessels.

14 years have passed since that dramatic January 2 and Travolta, as revealed in the text he shared, thinks of his eldest son every day. After Jett’s death, the family created the foundation Jett Travoltaan NGO that donates resources to charities for the care of children with autism or in situations of vulnerability.

Jett’s birthday comes close to the second anniversary of the death of Preston, who died at age 57 in 2020 from a breast cancer. In addition to Jett, Kelly had Ella, 19, and Benjamin, 9.

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, a beloved wife and mother, died after battling breast cancer for two years,” said a relative of the family.

“He chose to keep his fight private. She has been under medical treatment for a while, accompanied by her family and her closest friends. She was a beautiful, loving and brilliant soul who cared deeply for others and brought everything she touched to life.”

Travolta was married to Preston for almost 30 years, and about this love, he shared an open-hearted publication.

“It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my beautiful wife Kelly lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought bravely with the love and support of so many. My family and I will always be grateful to her doctors and nurses, to the entire medical team that she has helped, as well as to her friends and loved ones who have stood by her side. Kelly’s love and her life will always be remembered, ”said the actor.

A year earlier, the actress shared a message to her son. “To my sweet love Jett… you are in our hearts forever. Sending love to all the beautiful autistic kids and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and give special needs children love and respect,” she wrote.

Love that passed many tests

For decades, the couple had to deal with rumors about the “Grease” star’s sexual orientation and his wife’s alcohol addiction. However, all those versions did nothing but unite them. Something similar happened with the untimely death of Jett.

Travolta and Preston met on the set of the film “The Experts” in 1987. However, it took three years for the romance to take shape. And from that moment, everything went quickly between them, although they came from other stories and strong loves (the actress was engaged to charlie sheen and lived an intense romance with George Clooney, in addition to having been married to Kevin Gage), theirs had no half measures: a few months after their relationship was revealed, they married, in 1991, in Paris under the rites of the scientology, cult that both professed. After learning that this union was not valid, they repeated the ceremony in the United States.

After going through the hard loss of Jett, at age 48, the actress gave birth to Benjamin and the family once again weathered the storms. “We tried to have a baby for three years and felt blessed when it finally happened. It is one of the most rewarding things a person can experience in life and I have had the pleasure of experiencing it with three amazing children. Being a mother makes me the happiest woman”, the actress had told the British version of the magazine Hello!



Instagram John Travolta.

rad