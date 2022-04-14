Jennifer Lopez redone? This is what the diva looks like without makeup and without filters

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most loved stars around the world. You are famous for her talent and beauty, but is her charm all the result of made nature? Here’s what the singer is like without make-up.

Jennifer Lopez certainly needs no introduction. Singer, actress, model, dancer. Over the years she has experimented with numerous roles without ever remaining in her comfort zone.

Each of his works becomes a real success and thanks to his talent he immediately made a splash in the hearts of his loyal supporters. Even the beauty of him, during the course of these years of honorable careerhas certainly not gone unnoticed and has helped her to make her way through the competition.

Suffice it to say that for months and months there has been talk of the possible insurance made to his Side Bconsidered one of the most beautiful in the world. However, many suspect that her beauty is not entirely the fruit of mother nature, but that during the course of these years she has turned to the help of the surgeon to improve features of her body and to appear constantly young, but what is the truth? Jennifer Lopez got a makeover or not?

Did Jenniefer Lopez make herself up? The American star breaks the silence and reveals the truth

Jennifer Lopezthat launched the new spring trend, has obviously become aware of the suspicions surrounding her beauty. So much so that often and willingly she found herself reading the comments of network users who wondered what interventions she had done to keep herself like this beautiful and young.

The American diva has chosen to break the silence through her social channels and to reveal the whole truth. Lopez denied having redonestating that during the course of these years she has never resorted to the help of the surgeon to make up herself or even for some botox injections to eliminate the signs of aging.

Jennifer confided that the secrets of her beauty are sports, healthy food and lots of positive thoughts. The singer prefers to focus her energies on herself, her goals and the people she loves. Without giving too much weight to negative thoughts such as envy and anger. This, according to her, is the secret recipe for being beautiful. So much so that at the bottom of this article you will find a video, published by herself, you can see her without makeup and you can see all her natural beauty. Without makeup or the use of social filters that change your appearance.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t make up for it and its beauty, and its charm, are the result of mother nature and hard training.