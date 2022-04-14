Jennifer Lopez documentary coming to Netflix

To celebrate her 50th birthday, Jennifer Lopez wanted to treat herself to a documentary, entitled Halftime, coming to Netflix. But it will make its world premiere at the opening ceremony of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jenny from the Block is ready to conquer Netflix with a documentary about his life. Is titled Halftime and was chosen as the opening of the Tribeca Film Festival 2022. Per Jennifer Lopez, this is an important year, full of satisfactions both on a personal and professional level. The pop star has returned to the cinema after years as the protagonist of a romantic film, entitled Marry Me. And, between a stage and a red carpet, she carried on her love story with Ben Affleckintended for orange blossom.

To communicate the release of her documentary was Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram. The pop star announced that the product Netflix has been selected to open the dances of Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, an event that takes place at the United Palace in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan.

Halftime, the documentary by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez for her 50 years has chosen to give herself a documentarywhich is titled Halftime. And that product, coming to Netflix, will open the Tribeca Film Festival. The opening ceremony is scheduled for June 8, 2022, where it will be broadcast as a world premiere. The purpose of the documentary is to celebrate the pop star’s career years, as a multifaceted artist who has achieved important goals from the early years of the new millennium to today. The product, created in collaboration with Netflix, then traces the salient stages of her career and addresses as a focus in particular the Super Bowl 2020 Halftimethanks to which it has obtained strong acclaim from all over the world.

In a press release, the Tribeca Film Festival explained why he chose JLo’s documentary as the opening of the event. “Halftime offers an intimate look behind the scenes revealing the grit and determination that make Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. About her From her performances on screen and on stages around the world, to her show at Super Bowl Halftime, to her recent presidential inauguration“.

The singer, in fact, took part in the inauguration ceremony of Joe Bidenwhich took place in January 2021. “The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions. And that’s just the beginning. Halftime serves as the beginning of the latter half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latin woman, mother and artist, becoming aware of her career and using her voice for a purpose. bigger“. Via Instagram, Jennifer Lopez shared a brief frame in which she announces the debut of Halftimeexpected on Netflix on June 14, 2022. Ben Affleck’s future wife pointed out: “This is only the beginning“.

READ ALSO: Like Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” no one ever