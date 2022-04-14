James Gunn is almost done filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 be the hit of Marvel Studios for 2023. Although we will see Star-Lord incorporated into the ranks of the cast of Thor: Love and Thunderwe will not be able to see the rest of the team until the feature film of James Gunn land on the big screen. Supposedly there should be no delayas stated at the time after Disney moved their entire schedule this year, so Chris Pratt and company will be with us in the Christmas special that is being prepared for the end of 2022 and next year.

Now it is announced that James Gunn is about to finish shooting Guardians of the Galaxy 3. just 13 days! No more, no less. The remaining shooting time is not even two weeks. Although, yes, as you well know in this type of feature film, the sequences will go through an important revision of sheet metal and paint, to add the pertinent digital effects and that the film dazzles.

This is how the news broke

The ad was hilarious, with a cast member from Guardians of the Galaxy (any that is secret at the moment?) and with rick and morty in the middle.

Actual interrogation of Porkchop, our video assist guy & one of the leading suspects. Is Invisalign an excuse? You tell me. #RickandMorty #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/rn7u3b053Z James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2022

“ “Day 35. Morty’s Plush Lizard. We still have 13 days to go.” Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Y rick and morty“.

Marvel Studios’ cosmic lineup continues to expand with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, the marvelsthe secret project of Not going and also possibly with Secret Invasion and the aftermath of Eternals. Now more than ever, the saga is expanding beyond Earth.

