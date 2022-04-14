ISSSTE will install 236 offices in April – El Financiero

The Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) reported that for the special COVID vaccination campaign of April, they will install 236 locations nationwide.

The objective is to supply the vaccine booster to people who have not yet applied that new dose.

“The purpose is that Mexicans have the complete schedule of the two doses and the booster; it is also an opportunity for them to come and start their protocol who have not worn any”, said Pedro Zenteno, general director of the institution.

He added that the ISSSTE will receive 780 thousand 500 doses of COVID vaccines and that after the special campaign in April, the biological ones will continue to be applied as before.

The vaccination sites of the federal health institution will receive the vaccines from the Laboratory of Biologicals and Reagents (Birmex) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

What documents must be brought?

In a statement, the ISSSTE reported that if you go during the month of April to receive your COVID vaccine booster or any dose, you must present:

An official ID.

Vaccination record, which you can obtain on the website mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

In addition, you can check the ISSSTE vaccination sites at the link: https://asissste.issste.gob.mx

Last week, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, announced that the federal government would carry out a special operation in April to reduce the vaccination gap in adults throughout the country.

“Let people not trust each other: if COVID returns, people not fully immunized they are at risk of facing a serious illness”, recalled López-Gatell in the ‘mañanera’ of April 5.

This Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the operation and added that it will be in April when the COVID Vaccination Plan for adults will be concluded.

“There will be vaccines in health centers and hospitals for those who voluntarily attend, but the national vaccination plan concludes at the end of this month”, he commented.

The federal administration plans to start universal vaccination for all minors in May, only if the COVAX mechanism sends the necessary doses to Mexico.

Claudia Sheinbaum announces massive closure of COVID vaccination in CDMX

The Mexico City government announced a mass closure of vaccination against COVID-19 in the capital, starting next week.

“Today we are going to announce two themes. The first is a massive closure of vaccination, of course it will continue in health centers, “said the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), reported that as part of this plan, as of April 18, vaccination efforts will be intensified in CDMX with the application of doses in 187 health units IMSS, ISSSTE and centers of the capital’s Ministry of Health.