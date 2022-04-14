Is Caitlyn Jenner in ‘The Kardashians’? She was part of the original series

ads

Fans saw Caitlyn Jenner make her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut towards the end of the series. And now that The Kardashians are here, those same fans want to know if we can expect to see her on the Hulu series. After all, she’s still part of the Jenner-Kardashian family, even if she and Kris Jenner divorced years ago.

When Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman, she was given her own E! show, I’m Cait. The series was short-lived, but it gave fans a chance to meet her. You’d think he might want to reunite with her on a reality show with this series, so naturally, Kardashian’s most dedicated fans want to know where she stands on the new show.

Source: Instagram / @caitlynjenner

Caitlyn Jenner and part of her family.

Is Caitlyn Jenner in ‘The Kardashians’?

Although Caitlyn’s daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are in The Kardashians, Caitlyn is not. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not thrilled that her family will continue her reign on reality TV.

The family took over E! for 14 years with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Caitlyn was part of the original series. And when the show ended in 2021, fans waited patiently for the Kardashian/Jenner clan to return to television. Although that doesn’t include Caitlyn, she still supports her family.

In March 2022, Caitlyn tweeted about The Kardashians on Hulu and showed her support.

“I was there when this started from day one,” Caitlyn tweeted. “I watched him grow up. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. Being able to work with my family for all those years, connecting with the fans, was amazing. Happy that it continues for my family.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

What is Caitlyn Jenner doing now?

In another tweet, Caitlyn wrote that she felt it was “unfortunate not to have the opportunity to continue with the show,” but reiterated that she is happy for her family nonetheless.

After a brief falling out with some members of the Kardashian family following Caitlyn’s divorce from Kris Jenner in 2018, Kim revealed on a Season 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she spoke to Caitlyn “from time to time.” She also said that Caitlyn is “super supportive.”

Caitlyn returned to the series in its final season. And, apparently, Caitlyn is on good terms with the rest of the family. It’s unclear why Caitlyn isn’t on The Kardashians, but unlike her daughters and stepdaughters, she wasn’t asked to be a part of the Hulu series. However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t busy with other business ventures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenner Racing (@jenner_racing)

Caitlyn founded Jenner Racing, a car racing team that works to promote equal rights for women in motorsports. And in March 2022, she was announced as an official contributor to Fox News.

Her first appearance was on Hannity, during which she explained that she’s “not a trans activist” and that while she plans to cover “LGBT issues,” she wants to make sure audiences know there’s “a lot more” to her.

Watch The Kardashians on Hulu.

