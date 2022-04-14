“Interview with the vampire”: first images of the series

“Interview With The Vampire” executive producer Mark Johnson said, “We hope this series will force Anne Rice fans to rediscover her works.” Photo: Courtesy AMC

Anne Rice’s novel “Interview with the Vampire” made the leap to the big screen in 1994 by Neil Jordan and with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the roles of Louis and Lestat, respectively. This work will also become a series on AMC, which has already released the first images of the production.

(We recommend: Morgan Freeman stars in a non-fiction story)

One of the photos stars Jacob Anderson in the role of Louis playing poker. Two images are of Louis with Lestat (Sam Reid), while the fourth snapshot shows a musical performance.

The series “Interview with the Vampire” will have eight episodes and will also feature Bailey Bass, Kalyne Coleman, Rachel Alana Handler, Paris Turner, Eugenie Bondurant, Caitlin Turner, Christian Robinson and Escalante Lundy, among other actors.

(Also read: “Somebody Somewhere”, the search for a voice)

Rolling Jones is the showrunner of production and Alan Taylor is in charge of directing the first two episodes.

“Developing this series comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility. What Anne Rice created and what her fans admire compels us to make this transition from book to television very responsibly. It is imperative that we do not disappoint their fans, and yet we must ensure that this story, these characters, fit with a modern audience,” said executive producer Mark Johnson.

Interview with the Vampire – Trailer (subtitled in Spanish)

“We hope that this series will force Anne Rice fans to rediscover her works. We also hope that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel will rush to the bookstore, eager to understand what all the fuss is about,” she added.

(You may be interested: Mads Mikkelsen takes on the wand of a powerful wizard)

“Interview with the Vampire” isn’t the only Rice novel being adapted by AMC. The network is also working on a series based on “The Witches of Mayfair”, a production that will have Alexandra Daddario as the protagonist.