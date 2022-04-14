Institutional medicine, a sad reality – Cambio de Michoacán

I read an extremely outrageous news: “In the context of the shortage of medicines generated by the current government, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) allowed 134 million units of medicines to expire, with a value of more than 18 billion pesos , 10 billion of them in vaccines, according to a report by Latinus”. The foregoing can only be explained as a (foreseeable) consequence of a criminal incompetence derived from a system that has privileged submission over ability. This, in other countries, would lead to a chain of dismissals and trials for criminal irresponsibility of the officials in charge. But we are in the Mexico of the 4T, a country where the “authorities” lack autonomy, their role is to please and obey the head of the Executive, therefore we can ensure that there will be no punishment of the main responsible, if any officials will fall minor, something like in the case of the bolts on line 12 of the subway; here they will say that someone forgot to accommodate the boxes.

The above makes me think. How does the so-called Institutional Medicine work in Mexico, call it IMSS; ISSSTE or SSA? Good question, but first, what should we understand by institutional medicine? There are several definitions, one of the simplest is the one that tells us that institutional medicine is that service that is provided by the State in order to meet the health needs of the population through three branches of activity: health, assistance and social security.

So far the theory, however, is stated, half seriously and half in jest, not only in Mexico, but in other countries, that institutional Medicine is to Medicine what military music is to Music. Let’s see, from a strictly semantic point of view a military march, for example, Stars and Stripes or the Zacatecas March qualify as “music.” Yes, it is true, but they have little to do with, for example, Mozart’s 25th symphony or Beethoven’s 5th, works classified as monuments of Western music. Certainly, in music, as in practically everything in this world, there are classes, understanding “class” as the “division made according to certain conditions or qualities.”

In one of the few existing biographies on Lazar Kaganovich, builder of the KGB and Stalin’s right-hand man, Soviet medicine is discussed and, with an admirable capacity for synthesis, he describes it in the following words: «It was well known that the Moscow polyclinics they were considered as gloomy dispensaries, where the patient was received with something called contemptuous indolence».

“Disdainful indolence”, there is no more accurate expression to describe the type of care that is provided more often than desirable by many of the personnel of the various structures of socialized medicine in Mexico, be it IMSS, ISSSTE or Health.

Few things show state incompetence as clearly as socialized medicine. Specialist doctors with uneven preparation and little motivation who only seek to do their job as well as they can with the scarce resources they are given without getting into complications, “family” doctors who feel like everything except doctors from a particular family. Assistants and secretaries who do not hide their enmity with the human race; staff of various categories who share the labor philosophy of “they pretend to pay me, I pretend to work”.

But that is not all; These structures are dominated by a pachydermic bureaucracy that, like any self-respecting bureaucracy, puts all its efforts into hindering any attempt to improve. For any movement, they request papers, certificates, copies, more copies, stamps, certifications, etc. etc. Make endless queues, waste time. Efficiency and modernity have not reached these institutions.

But the worst is yet to come, after an infinity of paperwork you arrive before a doctor who has a saturated schedule, impossible to fulfill decently even if you wanted to, therefore, it takes longer for you to comment on what your problem is when they are already treating you. firing with a recipe. Or if it goes well with an order for laboratory studies, or a referral to a specialty. And here comes the worst, if before in the pharmacy they often did not have the medication, now in the 4T it is the usual thing and if you ask they will tell you that they have no idea when it will arrive; laboratory appointments take several days or weeks and consultations with a specialty have a deferral of months. If the patient dies waiting for his appointment, it is his problem; well, rather it ceases to be his problem.

That is, broadly speaking, the reality of institutional medicine in Mexico, now mortally wounded by the work and grace of the 4T.