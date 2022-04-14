Influencer rejected Ben Affleck on a dating app and he claimed him with a video

After the names of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became a trend in social networks for several days, after announce their commitment so that they will soon arrive at the altarrecently some netizens They remembered the video of an influencer, who went viral, for hitting the actor on a dating app and he claimed him with a clip on Instagram; So, if you did not hear about this little piece of gossip, here we tell you.

In May 2021after the break with the actress Anne of ArmsAffleck was ready to give love a new chance, since everything indicated that he was looking for a partner on the Internet, yes, long before his return with JLo.

It turns out that the famous actor who brought Batman to life, was involved in a controversyafter a woman named Nivine Jay will use TikTok to showcase itby saying that Ben used a dating app and reported that he rejected the celebrity’s match and also blocked himSo according to history Affleck used the exclusive Raya appwhich is widely used by celebrities looking for love.

According to the young woman’s testimony, when he saw that a user named Ben Affleck thought it was all a fake profileso he rejected it without much thought, however, to his surprise, later the actor contacted her on Instagram and with a video he questioned why he hit it Y he clarified that the account that wanted to meet her was his.

“Thinking back to the time I matched Ben Affleck and I thought it was a fake profile, so I discarded it. But then he sent me this video on Instagram to confirm it was him,” wrote Nivine Jay.

In the graph of this story also appears the alleged explanatory video sent by the artistin which he asks the young woman why she rejected him: “Nivine, why did you reject the ‘match’? it’s about me”, said the actor.

Although the exact date of the video was not knownit was believed that it could have been a few weeks after his breakup with Ana de Armas, the truth is that, this case published in May 2021, It became so viral on social media thatwas even taken up by several platforms, although the Ben Affleck never took a position on the subject and now it has come to light again, by users of social networks.