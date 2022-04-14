Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen ensures that the film will return to the roots of the character

Indiana Jones is one of those characters that will go down in history even if a movie isn’t made of him again. Of course, for the big production companies, his legacy is precisely what justifies attempts to revive his franchise. After the failure that resulted Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78% seemed like executives were ready to put him to rest, but they found a way to move forward again with Harrison Ford in the role. The fifth installment promises not to make past mistakes and, according to one of its protagonists, will return to the most interesting, comical and adventurous roots of the archaeologist.

We all know that George Lucas created a great universe with starwars, but this work makes many forget its importance when creating Indiana Jones. The director teamed up with Steven Spielberg to develop his own story that ended up becoming Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95%. The film served to secure the career of Harrison Ford and began one of the most important franchises in cinema. The idea was always to create a protagonist who followed the line of James Bond a bit to have different adventures and challenges with each new installment.

In the end, Jones manages to distance himself quite a bit from agent 007 and establish himself as a character much loved by the public, as well as being constantly imitated by other directors and writers who wanted to launch equally successful sagas.

After the movies seemed to have run their course with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 88%, the character tried to explode on the small screen with a prequel series called The Young Indiana Jones Chroniclesstarring Sean Patrick Flanery. george lucas He was also involved in making a detailed timeline of the character’s adventures before introducing him in the movies. The series was a moderate success and did not make it past the second season.

Some enjoyed the series, but others more puritanical did not want to see the character if it was not with Harrison Ford. This led to various creators trying to build their own projects, but things never turned out well. A fourth installment was eventually approved that was to pass the legacy on to Shia LaBeouf, but instead disappointed fans and put them on their toes when a fifth attempt was announced.

What exactly would bring fans back to theaters to see Indy? The answer is clear: a return to his origins with fewer flashy nonsense devices and more ingenuity in the script. The good news is that it seems that the producers took note and in an interview with The Hollywood ReporterMads Mikkelsen assures that the new film will appeal to the nostalgia of the followers and perhaps we should listen to him because he is also a fan of the original trilogy:

[Indiana Jones y los Cazadores del Arca Perdida] it’s one of my favorite movies, and it exudes that golden age of 1940s serials, and that’s in the fifth movie as well. They go back a lot to the first and second movies and get that original feel, the original Indy, kind of dense and epic.

Mikkelsen, who according to some rumors could be the villain of the film, also praises the approach of James Mangold, who directed the film with the same stamp as Spielberg, but without losing his style:

It feels like a Spielberg movie, but it’s obviously James making it with the same vision.

Harrison Ford He will return as the protagonist and will share credits with the aforementioned Mikkelsen, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Robert Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas. The production has been kept secret, so at the moment we don’t know who these characters will be or their importance in the story. The film has suffered several filming delays, including problems due to the global pandemic, but its release date is already set for June 30, 2023.

