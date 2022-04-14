In Family, Camila Cabello sings with María Becerra and remembers her Cuban roots

Artist: Camila Hair. Album: Family. Songs: “Familia”, “Celia”, “psychofreak” (feat. Willow), “Bam Bam” (feat. Ed Sheeran), “La Buena Vida”, “Quiet”, “Boys Don’t Cry”, “Hasta Los Dientes ” (feat. María Becerra) “No Doubt”, “Don’t Go Yet”, “Lola” (feat. Yotuel), “everyone at this party”. Our opinion: Good.

If a sense of ubiquity is to be a key component to successful pop, the recent release of Camila Hair is one of those that, whether it was calculated or not, seems to have come out at the right time. Familytheir third album, contains two guests who are very much in tune with the last two great events in the entertainment industry: a song with Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, and another with Argentine María Becerra .

Familyan album conceived in a pandemic but also based on the conclusions in relation to the links it made during that confinement, immediately connects with Camila Cabello’s Latin roots. In fact, the track that begins and names the album is a brief trumpet solo with cadences and affections that refer to both Mexico and Cuba, the two countries where the Cojímar-born woman spent her childhood. On the next track, another direct reference: “Celia” pays homage to Celia Cruz, the salsa legend who paved the way for Cuban artists who chose to make a career in the United States. “Now he dances to the songs that I like and salsa says that it no longer scares him / He has lived his whole life without sugar, he met Celia without going to Cuba”, The 25-year-old sings and, as if it were necessary to detach herself from the tense relationship that Celia Cruz had with her native country, she concludes: “I’m from Cuba”.

Camila Cabello travels to her Cuban roots as a family sasha samsonova

Between songs completely in Spanish, others in English and others that combine both, Camila Cabello does not abuse collaborations. To those already mentioned of María Becerra and Willow, Ed Sheeran (“Bam Bam”) and Yotuel (“Lola”) are added to complete the guest lineup.

“Hasta lostoothes”, the song with María Becerra, stands out on the album as a pop uptempo in which both sing about a love that becomes monogamous from the intensity and jealousy of a past relationship . Although with a similar register, the Cuban and the Argentine are combined for the most melodic passages and others a little more rapped, respectively. “I like you like you have no idea / And knowing about your past knocks me out” begins Cabello his part. “I’m still clinging to your past / Seeing you hand in hand with her / I dreamed that you gave her other kisses / And they looked at the stars together”, Becerra starts his turn. The chorus, in which they alternate and combine their appearances, gives the track its definitive dance floor destiny, with an off-beat synth as a 2000s danceable formula that harkens back to Daft Punk’s “Something About Us”.

For Maria Becerra, this feat. It is his first appearance after his time at the Grammys. A week before these awards, the Oscars had its historic moment with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett, the wife of the actor who won his statuette for King Richard: A Winning Family. The blow, of course, became a topic of conversation for weeks and also brought into focus Pinkett’s situation with his alopecia, which caused the hair loss that Chris Rock made fun of. In clear reference to the situation of her mother, Willow appears bald in the video for “psychofreak”, her collaboration with Camila Cabello, which also became the track that accompanied the release of Family.

But if the album has such a strong name, the concept doesn’t hold up very well except at specific moments, and it’s not that it’s required to Family It’s a concept album. The mixture between the music of their roots and the global pop sound run more in parallel than together and that is how the identity does not finish consolidating as an album although it is clear that many of the songs could be done individually (that is where they find their logic the appearances of Ed Sheeran and Yotuel, for example) She, her producers and her collaborators know how to make hits, that’s for sure. What is lost is the sound continuity of the album.

Camila Cabello, who was a fundamental part of Fifth Harmony to later develop her solo career almost without feeling the weight of the transition, had already shown that she knows how to make records and also how to make hits. Now with the release of Family, not only connects with her musical roots but also shows that she has the necessary pulse to be a pop star on everyone’s lips. Surely, her collaborations with María Becerra and Willow have been closed long before the Oscars and the Grammys. What does not mean that the timing to publish them has been perfect. There was no better present to do it. And that is how pop should be understood, in the present continuous. Thus, everything indicates that dozens of playlists and parties are waiting for singles from Family.

