IMSS and Ministry of Health will give emergency service during Holy Days

By Alexander Salmon | 4:10 p.m. April 13, 2022

The IMSS and the Secretary of Health of the State Government will serve the public in their emergency areas during the days of Holy Week. The rest of the medical units in the clinics of the health sector will close activities during the vacation period.

IMSS beneficiaries who require priority attention due to a real emergency situation, the Continuous Medical Attention areas of all medical units will receive attention.

The IMSS Chihuahua delegation reported that these units will be open 24 hours a day throughout the end of Holy Week.

The care of hospitalized patients in the IMSS will remain the same

People who present a real emergency, such as an acute medical-surgical problem, will have priority in the Emergency Room and in the Continuous Medical Care modules. The same treatment will apply to those who present conditions that endanger life or are at risk of losing an organ or a physiological function.

Likewise, the care of hospitalized patients will be as normal.

The IMSS clarifies that in the Institute there are no massive vacation periods, since these are set individually, seeking not to affect the provision of services. That is why you only rest on the days established by law and by the labor contract with the union.

Finally, the Institute reminds the affiliated population that during holy days the service of the administrative offices in delegation and sub-delegations is disabled. Similarly, consultations in family medicine and specialties. Also the nurseries and security centers in the IMSS delegation in the state of Chihuahua will remain closed.

In turn, the Secretary of Health of the State Government reported that its hospitals and medical units will provide emergency services.

Although the family medicine consultation and specialists are suspended, care will continue at the Caaps Nogales unit and at the San Felipe Clinic. The latter, located in the city of Chihuahua.