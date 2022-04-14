“I’m open to anything”: Nicolas Cage’s deadpan response to playing Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper in the film

ads

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has joked that he would be “open” to the possibility of playing Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper in a movie.

The Hollywood star admitted she couldn’t rule it out while chatting with comedian and Forest fan Matt Forde on Absolute Radio.

Forde told his guest how Cooper has turned the Reds into Championship contenders after taking over in September.

The presenter explained that Forest “was very good before” and “won the European Cup twice.”

He added that they were in the relegation zone when Cooper arrived and are now “on the verge of promotion back to the Premier League”.

Forde made the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Cage, 58, could play Cooper, 42, in a film about Forest’s exciting season.

Cage responded, “Well, I can’t answer that because I don’t know anything about Mr. Cooper.

“But, I mean, I’m open to anything if it’s a good script for sure.”

It’s not the first time an American A-Lister has sprinkled some of his stardust on an English soccer club.

Pop legend Michael Jackson’s ties to Fulham led to a Thriller star’s charter being erected outside Craven Cottage.

And Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney shocked the world in 2020 when they bought Wrexham from the National League.

The duo are using their own money to resurrect the sleeping Welsh giant and want to push the team’s way up the football league using their resources and exposure.